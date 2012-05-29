Detectives from the Malibu-Lost Hills Station tell ET that they are "continuing their investigation into the allegation of the battery involving Justin Bieber."

Detectives continued, saying that they have "interviewed the alleged victim, will interview witnesses and are planning to interview Mr. Bieber."

A reported altercation occurred between Justin Bieber and and an unnamed photographer was confirmed by Lieutenant Robert Wiard of the Calabasas Sheriff's Department. The incident reportedly happened at 12:45pm, Sunday, May 27 at Calabasas Commons. The photographer taken away by ambulance and has filed a police report, claims that allegedly Bieber engaged in a physical altercation with him when he was attempting to take a photograph.

Subsequently, reports say that the photographer called 911, however Justin had already left by the time responding officers arrived. The police report also claims that girlfriend Selena Gomez was present at the time of the alleged altercation.

The sheriff's department is reporting that currently Bieber is considered a person of interest, and not a suspect in the case. The sheriff's department will be speaking with the pop icon about the alleged incident.

