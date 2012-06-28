WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A popular Polish board game based on the hardships of communism now has international editions.

Poland's National Remembrance Institute released the game — called "Kolejka" — last year. The goal was to teach youth about frustrations and shortages during the decades of communism, which Poland shed in 1989.

Although referred to as "Communist Monopoly" the game doesn't let players collect rent or buy land. Instead, they often get frustrated because they can't buy anything after waiting in long lines. "Kolejka" means line, or queue.

Game developer Karol Madaj said Thursday that word spread abroad, so the institute is launching versions in English, German, Spanish, Japanese and Russian.

The international edition will be sold via various websites for 30 zlotys ($10).

