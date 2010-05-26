Former Talking Heads star David Byrne has won the first battle in his fight to stop a Florida politician using his hit Road To Nowhere.

The rocker filed a $1 million (£666,600) lawsuit against state Governor Charlie Crist on Monday (24May10), alleging he used the 1985 song without permission in an online ad attacking his one-time opponent Marco Rubio.

The suit is demanding damages for copyright infringement and false endorsement, and the legal threat has been acknowledged by officials in Crist's camp, who have now abandoned the track.

A spokeswoman for Crist tells New York Post gossip column PageSix, "We've stopped using the song and the ad has been taken down. We have no further comment."

In a post on his website, Byrne writes, "If Crist and his campaign folks had asked to use the song, I would have said no - even if they had offered a lot of money, such as I have been offered in the past for ad use (though I've always turned these offers down)... So, my lawyers and I have filed a lawsuit - and we also hope the Republicans might not engage (again) in this kind of illegal behaviour in the future."

The case continues.