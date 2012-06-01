TLC star Kody Brown's lifestyle might be controversial, but it isn't criminal, according to Utah County prosecutors.

The Associated Press reports that polygamy charges against the Sister Wives star and his four wives--Meri, 41, Janelle, 43, Christine, 40, and Robyn, 33--have been dropped.

In January 2011, Brown, 44, his wives and their 16 children, relocated from their home near Salt Lake City to a Las Vegas suburb after authorities in their home state launched a bigamy investigation against them.

The Browns, in turn, sued Utah County (as well as Utah's governor and attorney general), claiming the investigation was a violation of their rights to religious freedom, free speech, and freedom of association.

Utah's Attorney General Mark Shurtleff promised the family he wouldn't pursue criminal charges, given that their arrangement was one decided upon by consenting adults -- a move which prompted U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups to dismiss the federal case.

On Thursday, Utah County Prosecutor Jeff Buhman followed suit, adding that he wouldn't be pressing charges unless there was "evidence of a victim . . . fraud," or other crimes.

Wrote Buhman, "The criminal case against the Browns is closed and no charges will be filed against them for bigamy unless new evidence is discovered which would comport with the office's new policy."

