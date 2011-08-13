Pop Culture's Most Memorable Wrestlers

By Drew Mackie

What do you get Hulk Hogan on his birthday? I mean, aside from a new shirt? The guy's big day was Aug. 11, so we're celebrating with a look back at some of pop-culture's hardest-working performers: pro wrestlers.

Hulk Hogan:

His bright mustache and his dark, leathery skin are iconic of pro wrestling in general and '80s-era World Wrestling Federation in particular. But ever since his heyday, Hulk has never stepped away from the ring long enough for fans to forget his awesome stage presence, even when he was showcasing family brawls on his reality show, "Hogan Knows Best."

