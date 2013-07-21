SAN DIEGO (AP) — "Community" mastermind Dan Harmon is back at Comic-Con — albeit in cheap Iron Man costume.

Harmon was replaced as showrunner for the fourth season after a clash with then-cast member Chevy Chase. NBC announced in May that the show had been renewed for a fifth season, and Harmon was reinstated.

He kicked off Sunday's presentation for the quirky NBC sitcom by lunging onto stage in cardboard armor, which cast members Danny Pudi and Jim Rash slowly ripped off.

Harmon was also joined by former "Community" producer Chris McKenna and co-stars Nicole Yvette Brown, Allison Brie, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs.

Joel McHale is shooting the film "Beware the Night" and wasn't present. Neither was Donald Glover, who will only star in handful of new episodes.