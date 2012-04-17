CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- West Virginia's treasurer wants Jason Mraz to come pick up his money.

Treasurer John Perdue said Tuesday the pop singer's name is on a list of people due unclaimed property in the state.

Perdue didn't specify how much money but says it may have to do with Mraz's September 2010 concert at the Clay Center in Charleston.

The treasurer's office says it's made unsuccessful attempts to contact Mraz's management.

A representative for Mraz didn't immediately return a message left by The Associated Press. Mraz is from Mechanicsville, Va.

Perdue serves as the custodian for more than 716,000 unclaimed property accounts totaling more than $152 million.

Mraz hit it big in 2008 with the song, "I'm Yours," which was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 76 weeks and peaked at No. 6.