Amerie is officially off the market!

On Saturday, the pop star said "I do" to Lenny Nicholson, a former Columbia Records executive. Amerie, 30, and Nicholson were joined by friends and family for their lavish island wedding on Anguilla.

Amerie (real name: Amerie Mi Marie Rogers) wore a Monique Lhuillier "Love" gown with a dramatic cathedral train and baby blue Yves Saint Laurent Tribute sandals with Essie's "Borrowed & Blue" nail polish on her toes. Her hair was styled in an edgy yet classic undo featuring strings of diamonds and pearls. The groom donned a Hugo Boss suit.

The couple and their guests dined on a seven-tier cake that stood 3.5 feet tall.

Following Saturday's ceremony and reception, the newlyweds began their honeymoon at the Viceroy Anguilla's 5,000 square-foot, $10,000-per-night romance villa. Like Prince William and Kate on their Seychelles honeymoon, the couple will have their own private beach, butler and staff.