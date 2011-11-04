KULA, Hawaii (AP) -- Wyatt Knight, who starred in the 1980s "Porky's" films, has been found dead in Hawaii with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 56.

A family statement Friday says the actor chose to end his life in a "beautiful" and "serene" place after physical and emotional pain from radiation treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2003.

Maui police Lt. Wayne Ibarra says Knight's body was found Oct. 26 in the upcountry region. An autopsy determined Knight died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Knight's most well-known role was playing Tommy Turner in the "Porky's" comedy trilogy.

Knight lived in Los Angeles and had been staying in Kula for several months. He is survived by his wife, Silvina, and two children from a previous marriage.