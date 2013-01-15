LOS ANGELES (AP) — An adult film producer is expected to be sentenced after he was convicted of violating federal obscenity laws by selling movies depicting bestiality and extreme fetishes.

Ira Isaacs could face a sentence ranging from probation to 20 years in prison.

The Wednesday sentencing caps a five-year legal saga that led to two mistrials. A 2008 trial was halted after the Los Angeles Times reported Alex Kozinski, chief judge of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, had sexually explicit material on a personal website.

Kozinski, who presided over the trial, recused himself and was admonished by a special committee of his colleagues.

Isaacs was indicted as part of an effort by a Bush administration task force to crack down on smut in the U.S.