Former wrestler-turned-porn-star Joanie 'Chyna' Laurer has left fans concerned for her health after she collapsed at an adult film convention in Miami on Friday.

The star was about to meet and greet fans at the 2012 Exxxotica Expo when she fainted, according to eyewitnesses.

Laurer was checked out by venue paramedics, carried out of the convention and taken back to her hotel room. She did not need to be hospitalized.

According to TMZ.com, Chyna cancelled a Friday afternoon appearance at another porn convention, The XBiz Summit, after her collapse.