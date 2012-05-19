Porn Star Chyna Collapses at Adult Film Expo
Former wrestler-turned-porn-star Joanie 'Chyna' Laurer has left fans concerned for her health after she collapsed at an adult film convention in Miami on Friday.
RELATED: Uh-Oh! SpaghettiOs Play Role in Octomom's Porn Debut
The star was about to meet and greet fans at the 2012 Exxxotica Expo when she fainted, according to eyewitnesses.
RELATED: Heidi Klum on Bad Haircuts, Posing Nude and More
Laurer was checked out by venue paramedics, carried out of the convention and taken back to her hotel room. She did not need to be hospitalized.
RELATED: Christina Hendricks and Olivia Munn Take Issue With Titillating Leaked Pics
According to TMZ.com, Chyna cancelled a Friday afternoon appearance at another porn convention, The XBiz Summit, after her collapse.