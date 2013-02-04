LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Porn star Ron Jeremy's agent says the prolific actor will likely stay at a Los Angeles hospital a while longer to recover from an aneurysm near his heart.

Agent Mike Esterman says Jeremy isn't allowed to receive visitors or deliveries following a procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last week. Esterman says he doesn't expect the 59-year-old to leave the hospital "for some time."

Jeremy had a heavy feeling in his chest and drove himself to the hospital last Wednesday.

One of the best-known names in the porn industry, Jeremy has said he has appeared in more than 2,000 adult films. While officially retired, he still shows up in films and public events, and appeared in the reality TV series "The Surreal Life."

