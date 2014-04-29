Porsha's mea culpa. Porsha Williams is apologizing to everyone -- her fans, fellow Housewives, and viewers -- over the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion brawl. In a statement, the reality star tells Us Weekly exclusively what drove her to violently react towards Kenya Moore during the taping last month, and how she feels in the aftermath of the buzzed-about altercation.

"I suffered severe bullying since I was a child, to the extent of contemplating suicide and was also physically and mentally abused in my marriage," Williams -- who finalized her divorce from former NFL player Kordell Stewart in December 2013 -- tells Us. "Throughout the season on 'Real Housewives' I was manipulated and bullied and at the reunion taping when emotions were heightened," Williams, 31, explains. "I was pushed too far with objects waved in my face and my personal space was continuously violated, and I reacted in a way which I am not proud of."

(As witnessed on part one of the RHOA's reunion taping, Williams suddenly snapped after Moore waved a scepter and blowhorn in her face -- reaching for her opponent's hair and dragging her across the floor in a swift shocking 10 second melee. "I'm so embarrassed," Williams was heard saying to her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, who has adamantly defended the star's behavior.)

"Violence is not the answer and I want to apologize to my fans, the viewers and the other ladies for my behavior," Williams tells Us. "For the thousands of supporters that have stuck by me I thank you immensely and encourage you to donate to shelters for abused woman and support charities that stop bullying. As I mentioned on the show I am embarrassed of my reaction and the way that I handled the provocation and I am dedicated to helping others learn appropriate ways to cope with bullies and abusers and from this experience I hope to continue on a path of personal and spiritual growth."

Williams was booked on a simple battery charge over the vicious fight on April 16. Her statement makes no mention of former beauty queen Moore, 43.

Moore, meanwhile, told the AP last week after the episode aired that her co-star was "in a position to provoke me." Moore added, "It's very unfortunate and sad. If I was in her position, the first thing I would do is apologize."