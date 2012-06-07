Looks like there's room for two short-haired blondes in this relationship!

Portia de Rossi debuted a cute, cropped bob while out with her wife of 2.5 years, Ellen DeGeneres, in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The last hair makeover the Australian long-haired beauty underwent was when she chopped off several inches of her hair into a shoulder-grazing cut earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old's famous talk show host partner, 54, is still going strong with her signature punky pixie cut.

In October 2011, de Rossi and DeGeneres added "restaurateurs" to their resumes with their plans to open up a new vegan eatery in California's San Fernando Valley. Vegan chef Tal Ronnen -- who catered the couple's vegan wedding in 2008 -- will design the menu for the Ventura Boulevard restaurant.

