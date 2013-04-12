Portia de Rossi on children with DeGeneres: 'Neither of us' want kids

UsWeekly

The only little feet pitter-pattering around the fabulous homes of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, will be those of dogs and cats. Married for nearly five years, the couple are steadfast in their decision not to have children, de Rossi explains in the May issue of Out magazine. The Australian-born actress says she struggled, briefly, with the decision.

"There comes some pressure in your mid-30s, and you think, 'Am I going to have kids so I don't miss out on something that other people really seem to love?'" says the "Arrested Development" star, now 40. "Or is it that I really genuinely want to do this with my whole heart? I didn't feel that my response was 'yes' to the latter."

Continues de Rossi: "You have to really want to have kids, and neither of us did. So it's just going to be me and Ellen and no babies."

And that's more than fine for de Rossi and her comedienne/talk show wife, 55, whom she wed in 2008. "We've settled into happily married life," she explains. "We really support each other in whatever we're doing and we're incredibly happy, which is why you don't see us in the press so much. There's no drama to report."

De Rossi is also gearing up for the much-anticipated return of "Arrested Development," as she reprises her role as Lindsay Bluth Fünke in the hotly anticipated new season of the beloved comedy, returning via Netflix. All in all, life's a beach!

"Married life is blissful, it really is," she tells Out. "I've never been happier than I am right now."

