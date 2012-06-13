After three years of playing Lindsay Bluth on Arrested Development, Portia de Rossi knows how to hold her own amidst a dysfunctional, on-screen family. So it makes sense that NBC had their eye on the actress for the role of Lily Munster in their Munsters reboot, Mockingbird Lane.

On Tuesday, TVGuide.com confirmed that de Rossi, 39, has signed on to star alongside Jerry O'Connell and Eddie Izzard in a reimagining of the beloved 60s sitcom. (O'Connell will take on the role of Herman Munster, while Izzard is set to play Grandpa.)

Actress Yvonne De Carlo originally played the undead housewife over the course of the show's two year, 70 episode-run. (The comedy aired new episodes on CBS from 1964 to 1966).

TVGuide reports that, unlike the original, Mockingbird Lane will experiment with a new format -- instead of a half-hour sitcom, the program will be extended into an hour-long drama.

