Portia de Rossi is reportedly the latest star to be added to the pilot reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom The Munsters to play the family's vampire matriarch.

De Rossi's role -- played in the original series by Yvonne De Carlo -- is for NBC's drama pilot Mockingbird Lane, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was reported last week that Jerry O'Connell will play the scary-but-lovable patriarch of the family, Herman Munster.

Also joining the cast will be Eddie Izzard in the role of grandpa -- the vampire role originally played by Al Lewis -- while Mason Cook will reportedly play Herman's werewolf son Eddie.

The original Universal Studios-produced series ran from 1964-1966 on CBS.

