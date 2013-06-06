LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says he is inclined to unseal portions of a choreographer's court filings alleging he was abused by Michael Jackson but that details of the alleged molestation should remain out of public court filings.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff made the comment Thursday to attorneys for Jackson's estate and lawyers for choreographer and television personality Wade Robson.

Robson has accused Jackson of abusing him for seven years when he was a child, but most of the court filing remains under seal.

Beckloff said he needed to address which elements of Robson's May 1 filings should be public before he could address whether the choreographer can pursue his claims.

The judge said he believed a psychiatrist's declaration about Robson's allegations should be completely sealed.