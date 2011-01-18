Natalie Portman has no problem with her public perception as a Hollywood good girl, because, she says, her reputation has allowed her to enjoy the benefits of her successful career while remaining "pretty anonymous."

The actress made her movie debut in 1994's "Leon" and shot to superstardom after landing the role of Queen Amidala in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."

However, she remained largely out of the public eye throughout the early 2000s as she studied for a psychology degree at the prestigious Harvard University in Massachusetts.

She has since returned to the limelight with high-profile parts in films such as "The Other Boleyn Girl" and "V for Vendetta," but Portman says she can still go shopping and visit movie theaters without being "harassed" by fans, and that's how she likes it.

She tells Britain's Telegraph magazine, "I'm not exactly a bad girl ... it's not important that strangers know who I really am. I go to the mall at Christmas time. I go to the movie theater on Friday nights. I'm pretty anonymous. I sometimes get recognized, but not harassed. So I feel very left-alone because of that good-girl image. Maybe people get bored by it -- and that's great!"

Portman is expecting her first baby later this year with fiance Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of the new movie "Black Swan."

