By Molly McGonigle

Natalie Portman has been Hollywood's longstanding good girl since she entered the acting world at the tender age of 12. She went to an Ivy league college, is known more for her movie roles than her partying habits and backs charity causes in her spare time. But with the release of her much anticipated movie, "Black Swan," Portman leaves her good girl image behind for a grittier role. The actress talks to V Magazine about her sex scene with Mila Kunis and how she got in touch with her own sexuality.

On why she's previously shied away from overtly sexual roles:

"I was figuring out my own sexual identity, likes and dislikes and all that stuff, and it's weird to be doing stuff on film as you're figuring it out."

On her dislike for porn:

"It's annoying, because online bulls--- interferes with what I want to do artistically. I'm not opposed to sexuality or nudity in a film, but I'm very opposed to pornography sites and you're pretty much giving them material if you do any of that. It's always a big dilemma for me."

On her sex scene with Mila Kunis in "Black Swan":

"It's not raunchy ... it's extreme."

