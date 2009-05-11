"I do not flirt with other women -- I exist only for Victoria." That's David Beckham, taking a resolute -- and romantic -- stance against recent allegations that he stepped out on his more fashionable half with a hot Hungarian blonde.

"Ninety percent of what is written about us is invented," insists the easy-on-the-eyes soccer star (via the London Daily Mail). "The last one was this story about the Hungarian model. I have never been out to dinner with this young lady."

Photos: David Beckham

Victoria must have believed her hubby of nearly 10 years (they'll celebrate the milestone in July), because she was in the stands cheering him on as he took to the field in Milan on Sunday.

And though she was sporting her usual stony expression at the match, the mom of three may have simply been missing her regular rush of endorphins. Turns out the tremendously taut body that the erstwhile Posh shows off in her new Armani underwear campaign is the result of more than mere carb deprivation.

Victoria poses in front of her new ad in Week in Photos

London's Mail on Sunday snapped the fat-free fashionista looking fantastically fresh-faced and sensibly shod (in -- gasp! -- sneakers) as she perspired tiny beads of fierceness following a two-hour workout at a Los Angeles gym.

Victoria, who rarely ventures out in public without teensy stilts strapped to her feet, is "always low-key when she comes here," a spy tells the paper. "She's remarkably normal and doesn't seem to care if people see her sweaty with no make-up on. She's confident in her looks and actually looks way better without all the war paint slapped on."

Style Profile: Victoria Beckham

Her willingness to dress down marks an attitude adjustment from last year, when she confessed that the gym presented her with a style conundrum. "What do you wear on the running machine?" wondered Posh. "I can't bring myself to wear flat shoes."

Now, observes the mole, she "says she has never felt better. She's naturally thin but says she is eating more now because the workouts have fired up her metabolism. She's become a real gym bunny and says if she misses a session she can feel it."

Next: Madonna red-stringing Jesus along?