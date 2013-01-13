BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — This isn't your father's backwoods camping tent.

For their after-Globes soiree, the Warner Bros./InStyle party planners covered a simple outdoor fountain with an elaborate tent that included a sparkling chandelier comprised of 15,000 golden disks.

Ducking inside for a bite of smoked salmon or roasted tenderloin were George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Affleck, among others.

— Sandy Cohen — Twitter http://www twitter.com/apsandy

___

EDITOR'S NOTE: Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.