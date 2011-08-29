NEW YORK (AP) -- New York may have been spared the worst of Hurricane Irene's wrath, but Broadway took a bath.

After the approaching hurricane prompted producers to cancel matinee and evening performances on Saturday and Sunday, every show lost money because they were mostly limited to five or six performances.

According to The Broadway League, one of the hardest hit shows was "Billy Elliot: The Musical," which was only able to put on four performances last week. When its four weekend shows were rained out, it made only $358,485. The week before it pulled in $731,895 over its normal eight-show week.

The biggest casualties of Irene were "The Lion King," which dropped almost $710,000 from the week before, and "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," which had revenues fall by about $634,000. Both could offer only five performances.

The least hurt shows were "Master Class," with Tyne Daly, which lost only $106,000 from the previous week, and "Hair," which saw receipts dip $145,000.

Overall, the total box office gross for the week ending Sunday was a meek $11,622,879, compared to last week's robust $20,079,820. Even so, the total haul so far this season is still ahead of last season at this stage.