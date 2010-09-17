Sandra Bullock is finding the fun that went missing after Jesse James' many (many) indiscretions came to light. On Thursday, the Oscar winner was all smiles during a night out in Los Angeles, where she followed dinner at a Mexican joint by hitting famed gay bar The Abbey.

According to E! Online, Bullock and her agent, Kevin Huvane, spent about three hours amid the shirtless, undies-clad male staffers at the hot spot.

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra gives big to New Orleans school

The actress, dressed down in jeans and a black sweater, even helped set the mood by hitting up the DJ for some tunes. "She requested some old-school New Orleans hip-hop," says a spy.

Sandra, who has recently been spotted in the Big Easy and in Austin with 8-month-old son Louis, was surrounded by security as she exited the bar around midnight to a waiting pack of paparazzi.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse's Nazi uniform-sporting former mistress won't shut up

When the increasingly frenzied shutterbugs closed in, Bullock remained calm, offering the snappers a polite, "Thank you, guys," as she climbed into a waiting car and took off.

Meanwhile, as James' romance with Kat Von D ramps up in a very public way, he's facing more legal wrangling from second ex-wife Janine Lindemulder, who is unhappy with the amount of access she's getting to their 6-year-old daughter, Sunny, reports Radar Online.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse and Kat Von D's tattooed togetherness

During a court appearance on Thursday, the onetime porn star claimed it had been three weeks since she'd spoken to Sunny, who is now living in Austin with Jesse and his two kids from his first marriage.

"Jesse has told Sunny that they will never move again and other personal details about me that no 6-year-old needs to know," Lindemulder complains to Radar. "I'm Sunny's mom, not Sandra Bullock or Kat Von D, and I need to establish a loving bond with my daughter so that she can develop into a balanced adult."

Unfortunately, balance isn't something that Lindemulder, a recovering addict who has served time in jail and married a convicted felon, has been able to provide for much of Sunny's life.

Read more Hot Gossip