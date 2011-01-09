Jake Gyllenhaal had one of his famous exes in mind on Saturday -- no, not Taylor Swift, but Natalie Portman, who's now engaged (to Benjamin Millepied) and pregnant.

Presenting Portman (they were first linked in 2002 and were spotted on a date in 2006) with a Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in "Black Swan," Gyllenhaal good-naturedly laid into his "Brothers" costar.

"I first met Natalie at a 'Star Wars' convention waiting in line for her to sign my Queen Amidala doll and I'm really hoping she wins the Oscar," Gyllenhaal, 29, joked, "Because if she does, then that doll is going to be worth a s---load of money!"

The single-again actor continued of his expectant pal, 29: "She's recently announced that she's going to be a new mom to a child who will probably need therapy after seeing 'Black Swan,'" he said of the pitch-black psychological thriller about an emotionally disturbed ballerina.

He added that Portman's child "will most likely be gorgeous like his or her mom, even with a shaved head." (Portman went bald in "V for Vendetta.")

Cracking up the crowd, the "Love and Other Drugs" actor likened Portman to "the Audrey Hepburn of our generation. She's graceful, has amazing eyebrows, and is talented, really short, funny, smart, dedicated, incredibly kind and Jewish!"

One minor hiccup in their friendship? Her vegan (no meat or dairy) diet. Explained Gyllenhaal: "It does get hard when you're out to dinner with her."

More on Wonderwall:

Natalie Talks Sex, Food and Becoming a Swan

Best Pop Culture Birds

Hookups and Breakups 2010

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Can you believe these stars dated?

PHOTOS: The biggest splits of last year

PHOTOS: Exes who aren't so nice to each other