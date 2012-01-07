This California Gurl has something to say!

For the first time since Russell Brand filed for divorce on Dec. 30, Katy Perry is speaking out. "I am so grateful for all the love and support I've had from people around the world," the 27-year-old singer tweeted Saturday. "You guys have made my heart happy again."

Brand, 36, cited "irreconcilable differences" when he filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months. "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star told Us Weekly in a statement. "I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

On Wednesday, moving vans were spotted outside the couple's $6.5 million L.A. home. A source tells Us Perry was blindsided when Brand filed for divorce, yet "there were so many times when he wasn't there."

