LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Academy Award for visual effects is shaping up into a showdown among such heroes as Harry Potter, the X-Men, the Transformers and Captain America.

Oscar organizers Wednesday announced 10 finalists for the visual-effects prize. Among the contenders are "Captain America: The First Avenger"; "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"; "Transformers: Dark of the Moon"; and "X-Men: First Class."

Also in the running: "Hugo"; "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol"; "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"; "Real Steel"; "Rise of the Planet of the Apes"; and "The Tree of Life."

The academy's visual-effects branch will watch excerpts from each film and select five nominees, which will be announced along with other Oscar nominations Jan. 24. The Oscar ceremony is set for Feb. 26.

———

Online:

http://www.oscars.org