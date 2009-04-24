LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A reality TV pop quiz: What's more daunting, a wedding or fighting for survival in the wilds of Costa Rica?

Spencer Pratt is facing both. He's set to wed his "The Hills" sweetheart Heidi Montag on Saturday and star with her in "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" in June. The couple will test their outdoor skills against actor Stephen Baldwin and seven others in Costa Rica.

"The jungle's gonna be way easier than a marriage with Heidi and her family," Pratt said Thursday, when he and Montag filmed promotional spots for MTV's and NBC's "I'm a Celebrity."

Montag, 22, didn't take offense at her 25-year-old fiance's wisecrack.

"You don't know my family and the craziness. It's gonna be a circus," Montag said. "But it is gonna be a great day that I'm excited to celebrate, on the other hand. But it's gonna be very crazy."

MTV will film the ceremony, one of the couple's several efforts to tie the knot. They appeared before a deputy commissioner at a Beverly Hills courthouse last December but didn't say "I do" after acknowledging their Nov. 19 marriage ceremony in Mexico was only symbolic.

