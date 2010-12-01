DETROIT (AP) -- A community prayer vigil has been held in Detroit for Aretha Franklin, a day before organizers say the singing legend is to undergo a medical procedure.

City Councilwoman JoAnn Watson and others gathered downtown Wednesday to pray for Franklin. Last month, the 68-year-old singer announced she was canceling all concert dates and personal appearances through May on the orders of her doctors.

Franklin wasn't at the vigil, but in a statement she thanked the City Council, saying "all prayers are good."

A news release announcing the vigil says Franklin's medical procedure is scheduled for Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Franklin's publicist, Tracey Jordan.