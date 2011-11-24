Harsh!

Weeks after his split from bride of 72 days Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries' true colors are starting to come out.

First, Us Weekly reported that the out-of-work NBA player resented his reality star wife for her fame and fortune, and now a new clip from E!'s Kourtney & Kim Take New York shows that he wasn't exactly afraid to rib her for her weight, either.

Packing to move to New York City after returning from their tropical honeymoon, Humphries, 26, and Kardashian, 31, are affectionate while planning their trip, but Humphries just couldn't resist taking a quick jab at Kardashian's famous figure.

"This outfit is so cute," he playfully says, picking up Kardashian for a hug, only to later tell her, seemingly in jest: "God, you ate a lot of wedding cake!"

Though Kardashian laughs off his comments in the clip, a friend of the reality star mogul says Humphries made a habit of putting down his wife.

"He belittled her in front of people," one insider tells Us, adding that Humphries once went so far as to call her "fat ass." "He'd call her stupid. It was truly sickening."

