Adele announced Friday that she and her boyfriend of nearly a year, Simon Konecki, are expecting their first child. But the "Rolling in the Deep" singer will also be expecting a wedding.

A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now, that divorced dad Konecki, a 38-year-old nonprofit CEO, is in the market for a ring: "He was planning to propose anyway!"

The 23-year-old Grammy winner, who is nearly four months along, wrote on her Website Friday, "I'm delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together. "I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we're over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx."

Raised by a single mom, a pal tells Us that Adele "wants a low-key affair where her mother gives her away."

More than anything, says the insider, "she wants to be a wife and mom."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Adele's Boyfriend Simon Konecki Is Planning to Propose