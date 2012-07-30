It's no secret that Adele's classic, retro-inspired hairstyles have become as popular as her music. And while not everyone is born with vocal chords like the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress, they can, in the meantime, get hair like her.

Which is why Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena demonstrates how to recreate the 60s-inspired low chignon that she wore while out and about in London last year. The style "works on any length and any texture," Mena tells Us.

What you'll need:

Ulta Rat Tail Comb ($2.59, ulta.com)

Wigo 100 percent Boar Bristle Brush ($24.99, ulta.com)

Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($4.49, drugstore.com)

MetaGrip Ponytail Hooks ($4.49, sallybeauty.com)

MetaGrip Premium Hair Pins ($5.99, sallybeauty.com)

