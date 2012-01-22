Her own "Love on Top" moment!

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her second pregnancy in her natural element on Sunday: on the runway!

The Victoria's Secret model, 30, rubbed her growing baby bump at the end of the catwalk at the Colcci fashion show, part of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in her native Brazil. For her big-bump debut, Ambrosio stunned in a chic, grey mini and a sleek black jacket.

Now five months along, Ambrosio confirmed her second pregnancy to Us Weekly in late December. The baby-to-be will join big sister Anja, 3, the stunner's daughter with longtime fiance, California businessman Jamie Mazur.

"Family is the most important thing for me and I'm thrilled to be adding to the family," she told Us in an exclusive statement. "I'm fortunate to have a loving and supportive family. It's a blessing that it will soon be growing."