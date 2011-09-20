Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy: I'm Having So Much Fun!

beyonce pregnant runway

Now that she's got a baby on board, Beyonce is more bootylicious than ever -- and proud of it, too!

The first-time mom-to-be, 30, opened up for the very first time about her pregnancy as she and her mom, Tina Knowles, chatted up the launch of their House of Dereon fashion line in London.

Married to Jay-Z for three years, the "Love on Top" singer told CNN UK that dressing her baby bump is a joy -- not a pain.

"I am having so much fun, it has been the most fun time now that it has been announced," explained the Grammy winner, who announced her pregnancy Aug. 28 on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, revealing her baby bump onstage hours later.

"It was really difficult to conceal," admits the curvy star. "But now ... I can be proud and excited about it, I'm having so much fun shopping -- it's great!"

House of Dereon doesn't have a maternity yet, per se, but Beyonce (who has worn leather shorts, a white bikini and plenty of sequins since announcing her news) explained in the interview, "what I'm wearing today is part of the collection; it's not supposed to be [maternity wear], but it actually is really good for the maternity ... we do have some things that I am still trying to rock!"

And grandmother Tina Knowles (whose younger daughter Solange Knowles has a 5-year-old son, Julez) is celebrating, too.

"I am so delighted," she told CNN UK. "I'm over the moon."

