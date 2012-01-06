Pregnant Beyonce Steps Out for First Time Since Birth Rumors
Beyonce definitely still has a bun in the oven!
There was speculation over the holidays about whether the 30-year-old singer had given birth, but Jay-Z's pregnant wife put the rumors to rest when she stepped out in New York on Thursday clutching her huge baby bump.
PHOTO: See the photo of Beyonce here
Wearing skinny jeans, gold heels, an ornate scarf and black blazer, Beyonce was all smiles as a bodyguard accompanied her out of a New York office building.
PHOTOS: Celeb moms reveal their pregnancy cravings
So if she didn't ring in the new year giving birth at the hospital, how did Beyonce and Jay-Z, 42, finish out 2011? With fried chicken and oysters! A source tells Us Weekly that the duo dined at Brooklyn's Buttermilk Channel restaurant.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Fashion Face-Off: Beyonce vs. Rihanna
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 10 minutes ago 'Outlander' Season 4: A guide to who's who and what's new
- Oct. 26, 2018 The business of being Kendall Jenner