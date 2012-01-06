Beyonce definitely still has a bun in the oven!

There was speculation over the holidays about whether the 30-year-old singer had given birth, but Jay-Z's pregnant wife put the rumors to rest when she stepped out in New York on Thursday clutching her huge baby bump.

Wearing skinny jeans, gold heels, an ornate scarf and black blazer, Beyonce was all smiles as a bodyguard accompanied her out of a New York office building.

So if she didn't ring in the new year giving birth at the hospital, how did Beyonce and Jay-Z, 42, finish out 2011? With fried chicken and oysters! A source tells Us Weekly that the duo dined at Brooklyn's Buttermilk Channel restaurant.

