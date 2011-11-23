Nothing comes between Beyonce and her man Jay-Z -- or his music!

Expecting their first child together this February, the spouses of three years have remained inseparable during Jay-Z's "Watch the Throne" tour with Kanye West.

Despite her increasingly huge baby bump, the "Love on Top" singer, 30, has dutifully attended nearly all of her man's concerts.

At the Nov. 14 show in Fort Lauderdale, the Grammy winner even skipped the VIP box -- instead joining the exuberant crow in the front row and dancing nonstop to his songs.

According to one witness, "she took about 14 bathroom breaks…she barely stopped dancing!"

The first-time mom-to-be popped up the very next night at the Jay-Z and West's Miami show --- where one amateur videographer caught her boogying and rapping to the duo's song "Gotta Have It."

Beyonce is done performing her own material for fans until after the baby's birth, however.

In mid-August, before she confirmed the pregnancy news to the world, she performed four sold-out shows at NYC's small Roseland Ballroom.

