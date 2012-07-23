Camila Alves is proud of her pregnancy curves!

The Brazilian newlywed, 30, slipped into a skintight black, blue and teal bandage dress to the Killer Joe screening in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood July 23. Wearing T-strap heels, Alves happily posed for pictures with her husband, Matthew McConaughey, 42, who plays the film's titular character.

Before the screening began, McConaughey told Us Weekly that fatherhood has taught him "so much" about life. If that's any indication, the actor will soon learn many more lessons, as he and Alves are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their third child. (The pair are already parents to son Levi, 4, and daughter Vida, 2.)

The couple -- who used matching Twitter messages to reveal their baby news July 4 -- tied the knot June 9 in Texas following a six-month engagement.

"Matthew is completely settling into his new married life," a source tells Us of the actor, who began dating Alves six years ago. "Camila was always the girl for him."

McConaughey and Alves won't find out the gender of their third child until the model gives birth. "We didn't with the other two," McConaughey explained earlier this month. "It's a wonderful surprise."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Camila Alves Wears Curve-Hugging Bandage Dress