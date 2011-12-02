A breath of relief.

Four days after they were declared missing, Mindy McCready and her 5-year-old son have been found by officials in an Herber Springs, Arkansas home, CNN confirmed Friday evening. The country singer and her son, Zander, were hiding in a closet at the time and the boy has since been taken into custody.

PHOTOS: 2011's most shocking headlines

McCready, who is best known for her '90s country hits, made headlines on Wednesday after she took Zander from her father's home in Cape Coral, Fla. and didn't return. It was later confirmed that the star -- whose mother, Gayle McCready, has custody of Zander -- is pregnant with twins. (The babies' father, according to the New York Daily News, is McCready's music producer boyfriend of two years, David Wilson.)

PHOTOS: Troubled stars

On Thursday, McCready, 36, released a statement to the Associated Press from Nashville saying that her pregnancy prevented her from traveling back to Florida to return Zander by the court-ordered deadline for that day. "I'm a mom first," she told the AP. "No matter what happens, I'm going to protect my kid. If I have to go to jail, so be it."

PHOTOS:Celebrity rehab facilities

The former "Celebrity Rehab" participant attempted suicide in May 2010 by taking a near lethal dose of prescription pills.