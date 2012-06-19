Drew Barrymore has that unmistakable newlywed -- and maternal -- glow!

In L.A. on Monday, the Big Miracle actress stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since tying the knot with beau Will Kopelman at her Montecito, Calif. estate on June 5.

For the premiere of Keira Knightley and Steve Carell's Seeking A Friend for the End of the World, the pregnant actress, 37, looked casual in dark grey skinny jeans, a black shirt and black booties. One thing that was hard to miss, however: her giant dazzling engagement ring and matching wedding band!

Her loose-fitting black blazer draped over her baby bump; she and Kopelman, 34, are expecting their first child this year.

"Everyone knows the baby's coming, so there wasn't much talk about it [at the wedding]," a source told Us Weekly. "Will said something like, 'I'm excited to marry you. I'm excited to meet the newest member of our family.'"

During the private ceremony (planned by event gurus Yifat Oren and Stefanie Cove), Barrymore donned a long white dress in pleated muslin and organza, designed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld himself. (Kopleman's father, Arie, is the former CEO of Chanel.)

"It was perfect," Lagerfeld, 78, shared with Us at Chanel's Little Black Jacket Exhibit (celebrating his new book) in NYC June 6. "She knew what she wanted . . . and she got it."

