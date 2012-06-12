Now that Drew Barrymore's wedding festivities have wrapped, she can focus on her next major milestone: the birth of her first baby!

In Santa Barbara, Calif. on Friday, the pregnant star stepped out, hand-in-hand with her new husband, Will Kopelman, and together they hit the town in search of items for their baby-to-be. Earlier in the week, they honeymooned at a resort in Big Sur, Calif.

"Drew was dressed down and super low key," a witness tells Us Weekly of the star's outing. "She was very friendly and smiling at other moms-to-be in the store. She was looking at baby girl clothes and car seat gear, but she didn't end up buying anything."

PHOTOS: Drew's love life

The witness adds, "She was just enjoying browsing with her new husband. They didn't say much to each other, but they were holding hands and pointing things out that they thought were cute."

PHOTOS: Drew's stylish 'do's

Barrymore, 37, and her art consultant beau, 34, tied the knot at her Montecito, Calif. estate on June 5 in front of a tight-knit group of family and friends including Cameron Diaz, pregnant Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, Busy Philipps, Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

PHOTOS: Drew's wild style

For the Jewish ceremony -- complete with a custom-made chuppah and performed by Kopelman's rabbi -- the Big Miracle star wore a Chanel gown. (The affair was planned by Yifat Oren and Stefanie Cove).

After the 45-minute ceremony, Kopelman's parents -- former Chanel CEO Arie and wife Coco -- gave an emotional speech, which totally moved the newlyweds. "They gave the sweetest toast and brought everyone to tears," a guest recalls. "They clearly adore Drew."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Drew Barrymore Returns from Honeymoon, Shops for Baby Clothes