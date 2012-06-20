Gisele Bundchen knows how to work it -- even with a baby on board!

In her native Brazil Tuesday, the supermodel, 31, filmed a new TV ad for her C&A clothing line. Bundchen gave onlookers a glimpse of her growing baby bump, rocking a flowy, sheer, eyelet blouse over denim cutoffs.

Us Weekly first broke the news of the 5'11 stunner's pregnancy earlier this month. At the time, a source told Us that Bundchen was about three months along. "They are really happy!" the insider shared of the Victoria's Secret beauty and her husband of three years, Tom Brady.

This will be the couple's second child together; Bundchen and her New England Patriots quarterback beau are already parents to Benjamin, 2. (Brady also has a 4-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

The model mama opened up to British Vogue in 2010 about the sweet bond Benjamin shares with his older brother.

"His big brother is his hero," she told the mag. "Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does he's just in awe of him, like, 'Oh my God!'"

