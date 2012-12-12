Jessica Simpson knows how to make the most of a cheat day.

The Weight Watchers spokeswoman -- expecting baby no. 2 -- went all-out at a December 2 birthday lunch for BFF CaCee Cobb, 35.

PHOTOS: Jessica's first pregnancy

"Jessica ordered a grilled cheese sandwich with onion rings," a fellow diner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Her romantic history

As her friends toasted Cobb with cocktails, the mom to Maxwell, 7 months -- who has yet to confirm her pregnancy -- waved off her usual white sangria.

"Guess what?" she told her server, with a smile. "I'm drinking ginger ale!"

VIDEO: Is her Weight Watchers deal in jeopardy?

In anticipation of the baby's arrival, Simpson, 32, and fiance Eric Johnson, 33, are in nesting mode: A source says they just made an offer on a house in L.A.'s luxe Hidden Hills!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Eats Grilled Cheese, Onion Rings, Avoids Alcohol at Pal's Birthday Bash