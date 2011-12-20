Is Jessica Simpson planning to say "I do" with a baby on board?

The pregnant 31-year-old star was spotted visiting a Monique Lhuillier wedding boutique on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dresses in the store range from $3,000 to $20,000.

Simpson and Eric Johnson got engaged on Nov. 11, 2010. This Halloween, the duo announced via a visual "Mummy" pun that they were expecting their first child together.

But while Simpson might've been looking at bridal couture this weekend, she told Us Weekly last month that she and her NFL beau were planning to get married after they'd welcomed their little one.

"We were always going to wait [until] after the baby," she explained. "We flirted around with different dates before I found out I was pregnant, and thankfully we didn't lock anything down. I want to enjoy the day… I'm glad we didn't make a deposit."

"I just didn't want to be stressed out," Simpson said. "Now when I get stressed out, it's like 50 times worse. So I really want to enjoy that day and now I get to have my baby with me."

Another possible reason for Simpson's visit to the bridal boutique? Her BFF Cacee Cobb confirmed in August that she is engaged to "Scrubs" star Donald Faison.

