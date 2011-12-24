Whoa, mama!

Jessica Simpson's growing baby bump was hard to miss as the 31-year-old star was photographed heading to lunch with mom, Tina, and nephew, Bronx, in Calabasas, Calif., on Friday.

The mom-to-be left her 4-inch heels at home, looking comfy in oversized sweats, a plaid jacket and UGGs.

Last week Simpson was spotted visiting a Monique Lhuillier wedding boutique in L.A. Dresses in the store range from $3,000 to $20,000.

Simpson and Eric Johnson got engaged on Nov. 11, 2010. This Halloween, the duo announced via a visual "Mummy" pun that they were expecting their first child together.

But while Simpson might have been looking at bridal couture this weekend, she told Us Weekly last month she and her NFL beau planned to get married after they'd welcomed their little one.

"We were always going to wait [until] after the baby" she explained. "We flirted around with different dates before I found out I was pregnant, and thankfully we didn't lock anything down. I want to enjoy the day. I'm glad we didn't make a deposit."

"I just didn't want to be stressed out," Simpson said. "Now when I get stressed out it's like 50 times worse. So I really want to enjoy that day and now I get to have my baby with me."

Another possible reason for Simpson's visit to the bridal boutique? Her BFF Cacee Cobb confirmed in August that she is engaged to "Scrubs" star, Donald Faison.

