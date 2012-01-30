Taking a page from Beyonce's maternity style playbook, Jessica Simpson stepped out in a pair of super-high clunky wedge heels in Santa Barabra, Calif. Saturday.

Accompanied by fiance Eric Johnson and his family, the 31-year-old Fashion Star mentor wore a silk striped maxi dress, long cardigan sweater and giant sunglasses, which couldn't hide her pregnancy glow.

"She's looking good and feeling good," sister Ashlee 27, told E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards Sunday.

And despite her growing size, the mom-to-be is feeling extra positive these days.

"She's completely content, so happy," Ashlee (mom to Bronx, 3, with ex Pete Wentz) told Rancic. "It's fun to be around her. It's like 'yeah, I want some of that.'"

Announcing her pregnancy on Halloween by posting a mummy-themed Twitter pic, Jessica and Johnson -- who put wedding plans on hold until their baby arrives -- couldn't be more thrilled to become parents. "We can't wait to meet our baby!" Jessica told Us Weekly.

