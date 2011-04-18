It's a girl!

Well, Kate Hudson thinks she's having a girl. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old pregnant actress used an age-old pendulum reading to predict the sex of her baby with boyfriend Matt Bellamy.

"So here's the pendulum test," she explained. "You take a piece of your hair, and you take a ring … and you string it through -- this is very witchy of me! And then what you do, is you hold it over your stomach. And then [if it moves in a] circle, [it's] a girl, and a boy goes back and forth."

The expectant actress stared down at the ring, moving in circles above her belly, implying that she's pregnant with a girl. "How crazy is that?"

"I've had no dreams [that I'm having a girl.] And with Ryder it was back and forth," she explained. Ryder, 7, is Hudson's first child, whom she had with ex-hubby Chris Robinson.

But is Hudson going to be disappointed if she doesn't have a little girl? "If [the baby] comes out a boy -- to see the look on Ryder's face to have a brother? I mean, forget it!"

