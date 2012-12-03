Pregnant Kate Middleton is taking every precaution to make sure she and her baby-to-be are as healthy as possible -- and that includes rearranging her royal schedule.

Hospitalized at King Edward VII Hospital in Central London with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, Middleton -- who confirmed her first pregnancy on Monday, Dec. 3 -- has canceled three upcoming public appearances as she gets back on her feet.

A St. James's Palace representative confirms to Us Weekly that Prince William's wife, 30, will bow out of ICAP Charity Day in London (December 5), Winter Whites Gala in aid of Centrepoint (December 8) and the British Military Tournament at Earl's Court, London (December 9), while she rests and recovers from her hospitalization, which is expected to last a few days.

While 70 to 80 percent of pregnant women experience some type of morning sickness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum afflicts between 0.03 and 0.1 percent of expectant mothers. The condition is characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, dehydration, lightheadedness and fainting. Typical treatment methods include hydration, medication and bed rest.

Marrying in a lavish televised April 2011 ceremony, Middleton and her husband, also 30, were eager to become parents as soon as possible. "Trying for a baby has been their priority, a royal confidant told Us just prior to the couple's Dec. 3 announcement. "They're both excited to be focusing on a new chapter in their lives."

Equally as thrilled with the royal baby-to-be? Middleton and her husband's extended family. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

