Kate Middleton is on the mend!

Making her first official public appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Dec. 3, the Duchess of Cambridge looked healthy and happy chatting up athletes at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony. Prior to the event, Middleton, 30, had been recovering at home from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness.

Asked by former soccer player Gary Lineker how she was doing after her brief stay in the hospital earlier this moonth, the royal mom-to-be replied, "Very well."

Indeed, despite telling Paralympic athlete Martine Wright that being onstage was "scary," Prince William's wife seemed steady on her feet as she and former L.A. Galaxy star David Beckham presented cyclist Bradley Wiggins with the Sports Personality of the Year Award. And though she didn't make any formal speeches, she shared a few words and laughs with the nominees, among whom was Lifetime Achievement honoree Lord Sebastian Coe.

The Duchess' appearance at the awards -- in a gorgeous, green Alexander McQueen gown -- was a pleasant surprise given her condition these past few weeks.

"A decision wasn't made until the very last minute due to Catherine's health," a source told Us Weekly of Middleton's attendance. "She doesn't feel well enough to carry out a lengthy engagement but was determined to pay tribute to [Team GB sportsmen and women]."

