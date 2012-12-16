Kate Middleton must be feeling better

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to make her first official appearance since announcing her pregnancy. Middleton, 30, will attend BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Awards in London Sunday, Dec. 16.

"The Duchess of Cambridge will tonight attend the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Awards at the ExCeL London, where Her Royal Highness will present the Lifetime Achievement and the main Sports Personality of the Year Award," a St. James's Palace spokesman tells Us Weekly. "The Duchess will attend the event in response to a longstanding invitation from the BBC."

Middleton will attend the awards for approximately 45 minutes. A source tells Us, "A decision wasn't made until the very last minute due to Catherine's health. She doesn't feel well enough to carry out a lengthy engagement but was determined to pay tribute to [Team GB sportsmen and women]."

The Palace confirmed Middleton's pregnancy on Monday, Dec. 3 when she hospitalized for acute morning sickness. After a three-night stay, the Duchess was released and has since been recovering at home.

Husband Prince William, 30, joked to former Centrepoint chairman Michael O'Higgins on Dec. 8, "I don't know why they call it morning sickness -- they should call it all day and all night sickness."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Kate Middleton to Make First Appearance Since Hospitalization