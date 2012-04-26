Normally, no one can keep pregnant Kourtney Kardashian away from the comfort foods she's craving -- unless, of course, that person is her 2-year-old son, Mason Disick.

Opting to nosh on healthy fare during her first pregnancy, Kardashian -- who will welcome a daughter in a few months with boyfriend Scott Disick -- has found that her cravings have vastly changed this time around.

"I remember when I first got pregnant with Mason…I wanted fruit and frozen yogurt and all this [healthy] stuff, and this time it's like cheeseburgers, sour cream and onion chips and double-stuffed Oreos," she tells Rachael Ray in an interview airing Friday on The Rachael Ray Show.

The only problem with indulging in junk food during her pregnancy? Little Mason wants in on the goodies, too! "Mason started eating the Oreos [I bought for myself] and then I said 'OK, we're not buying Oreos anymore!'" Kardashian, 33, tells Ray.

Kardashian says her little boy is just as excited as she is to welcome a baby girl into the family.

"He's really excited," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Ray of her 2-year-old with Disick, 28. "Yesterday he was talking about how he's excited to hold her and he's been like, recently obsessed with babies."

